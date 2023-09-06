Major water main breaks in York

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The City of York is working to repair a major water main break this morning.

City officials said the break happened on Highway 11.

They said the water main break is causing almost all residents to have no water or water pressure.

This is the second time this week the city is having to deal with water line issues.

City crews are working to repair the break.

York Mayor Willie Lake expects to have it fixed in a day or so.

News 11 will keep you updated as more details become available.

