Meridian City Council approves bid for police camera purchase.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department will soon be buying new cameras for the department.

At this week’s city council meeting, the council voted to accept the bid for police body and in-car cameras.

Ward 3 City Councilman Joseph Norwood shares what kind of cameras and what funds will be used to purchase the cameras.

“We approved for the Police Department to use money out of the drug seize fund to purchase 80 body cameras and nine in-car cameras, with the expectancy that the body cameras will be here within four weeks of the purchase,” said Councilman Norwood.

The bid was from a company called Axon.com for nearly 260,000 dollars.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.