Meridian Fire Department receives donations

Meridian Fire Department receives donations.
Meridian Fire Department receives donations.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some businesses in the Queen City are making some donations to help support our first responders.

The Meridian Fire Department received some donations from Citgo Petroleum and Mississippi Power.

Fire Chief Jason Collier made the announcement at the Meridian City Council meeting this week.

“Citgo Petroleum gave us $3,000 to provide personal protective equipment like boots, gloves, helmets, fire hoses to firefighting equipment, basically, and the second one was for Mississippi Power for the Tesla Powerwalls, they’re basically batteries for houses, and they have a project with some solar powered and electric houses going on in Meridian and we need to know how to deal with them if they have any kind of issues. So, it’ll train us on how to respond to a fire at a solar-powered house or a battery fire,” said Chief Collier.

The Telsa Powerwall equipment the department will be receiving and training with is valued at $9,000.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Conehatta Dollar General Fire
Conehatta Dollar General catches fire
This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
Crews have been working to repair a main leak near Highway 17 .
Update: City of York expects water to be fully restored by late evening

Latest News

Meridian City Council approves bid for police camera purchase.
Meridian City Council approves bid for police camera purchase
The Carter Foundation was awarded a $1,000 grant by 1st Mississippi Federal Credit Union.
The Carter Foundation receives grant from 1st Mississippi FCU
Coroner: Man suffers cardiac arrest, dies while in police custody in Mississippi
Coroner: Man suffers cardiac arrest, dies while in police custody in Mississippi
FILE - Narcan is now available over the counter.
First over-the-counter Narcan arrives in stores