Meridian Fire Department receives donations.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some businesses in the Queen City are making some donations to help support our first responders.

The Meridian Fire Department received some donations from Citgo Petroleum and Mississippi Power.

Fire Chief Jason Collier made the announcement at the Meridian City Council meeting this week.

“Citgo Petroleum gave us $3,000 to provide personal protective equipment like boots, gloves, helmets, fire hoses to firefighting equipment, basically, and the second one was for Mississippi Power for the Tesla Powerwalls, they’re basically batteries for houses, and they have a project with some solar powered and electric houses going on in Meridian and we need to know how to deal with them if they have any kind of issues. So, it’ll train us on how to respond to a fire at a solar-powered house or a battery fire,” said Chief Collier.

The Telsa Powerwall equipment the department will be receiving and training with is valued at $9,000.

