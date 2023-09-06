MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The City of Meridian is hiring firefighters and while fighting fires is a main part of the job, there is so much more to this position, like compassion, grit, and determination.

“It’s a good job. You work a lot of hours. You work 48 hours at a time and you’re off 48 hours and then every month you’re off for a week. So even having said that, you’re going to make starting out about forty-thousand a year and to not have anything but a high school degree, that’s not bad around here, " said Chief Jason Collier, Meridian Fire Department. “So, we want people that are dedicated, that want a career, that want to come here and stay. We have good state retirement and insurance through the city and all that. I think it’s a hidden gem, not a lot of people know about.”

There are currently ten open positions including an in-house mechanic. It’s not just the career that’s special, but the people that you meet.

“It’s the family you come into; we truly are family. The guys and girls see each other, they have family gatherings together when they’re off and do things together. We’ve got each other’s back all over the country not just here,” said Chief Collier.

I asked one firefighter why he personally chose this career, while knowing the challenges it would hold.

“I absolutely love being a firefighter, I guess I became one because I’ve just always been wanting to help people. I had an experience when I was in tenth grade, my house actually caught on fire, so having firsthand experience in it and just always wanting to help people,” said Chris Gaines, Firefighter.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a firefighter, you can fill out an application at the Civil Service Office located in City Hall.

