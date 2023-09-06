Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian hosts its second annual Fall Fix-Up

Volunteer cleaning up an exhibit
Volunteer cleaning up an exhibit(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Children’s Museum hosts dozens of kids almost daily, which means there is a big mess that needs to be cleaned.

To combat the mess, scuff marks, and broken exhibits, the Children’s Museum is hosting its Fall Fix-Up.

This is a way for volunteers to come and give back to the museum as it has given to the children in the community.

“The children are children, and there’s wear and tear on our exhibits, and you know, if we didn’t do this, then it would just the museum would look sadder and sadder and sadder. And so, we do a fix-up once a year so it stays fresh and inviting to the for the children,” said Facilities Coordinator, Angela Barnard.

Volunteers from all over are invited to come clean and help make sure the museum keeps its high standards so children can have a clean place to learn.

“It just feels important to be able to help out in the community in whatever way possible. And it’s just, it’s not something that you usually consider like, oh wow, I need to do. But it’s really important to just remember what is in the now. This is for kids, that this is for the future. This is like how it’s so important because they learn so much here at the Children’s Museum, and it’s just a great place to be,” said Volunteer, Marilyn Marin.

But you might wonder why should people want to come and help maintain Meridian’s Children’s Museum.

“Well, because we’re one of the calling cards now of Meridian, and we want to always have our best face forward. And you know, part of our mission statement is that we provide an excellent experience to our guests, and you know if the walls look gross and you’re not sure about sitting down on our bench, then you’re not having an excellent experience,” said Barnard.

The Fall Fix-Up will last until September 7th, and to sign up for a volunteering spot visit its website by clicking here.

