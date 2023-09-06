One ejected in 2-vehicle crash in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A person was ejected in a wreck on Highway 15 near County Road 2422 Wednesday about 4:53 p.m.

The injured person was taken to Neshoba General Hospital by ambulance and then airlifted to Jackson.

The name was not available as of early Wednesday evening. SGT Jameka Moore said the MHP was still investigating the crash.

