Robbie Jones elected VP of state Municipal Court Judges Association

Officers of Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Association are, left to right, Bill Halford, Jr., Board of Governors Representative; Judge Hal Neilson, President; Judge Robert D. Jones, Vice-President; and Judge Wes Curry, Secretary Treasurer.(Administrative Office of Courts)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Submitted by Administrative Office of Courts

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Municipal Judge Robert D. Jones was elected vice-president of the Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Association during the summer training conference in Biloxi.

Judge Jones serves as Municipal Judge in Scooba, DeKalb, Stonewall and Enterprise.

Oxford Municipal Judge Hal Neilson was elected president of the Association. Hattiesburg Municipal Judge Wes Curry was elected Association secretary treasurer.

Meadville Municipal Judge Bill Halford Jr. continues his role as a member of the Board of Governors of the Mississippi Judicial College.  The Judicial College provides continuing legal judicial education and training for state trial and appellate court judges, youth court judges and referees, municipal judges, justice court judges, court administrators, court clerks and court reporters.

Tylertown Municipal Judge Ryan Bruhl is immediate past president of the Association.

