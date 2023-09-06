Rollins charged with possession, trafficking illegal drugs

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department deputies made an arrest Tuesday and secured a search warrant that led to other charges.

Jaden Blane Rollins was initially taken into custody at 1555 Jeff Davis School Road and charged for possession of a controlled substance.

But Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the search led to two more felony charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, marijuana and pills, plus the seizure of cash and guns.

Lauderdale County seized guns, cash, illegal drugs after serving search warrant (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Rollins’ bond was set at $15,000 on the original possession charge and $50,000 on each of the two trafficking counts for a total bond amount of $115,000. Rollins is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

Calhoun said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. Agents with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and ATF are assisting.

