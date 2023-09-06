Rollins charged with possession, trafficking illegal drugs

Jaden Blane Rollins was charged with possession and trafficking of a controlled substance.
Jaden Blane Rollins was charged with possession and trafficking of a controlled substance.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department deputies made an arrest Tuesday and secured a search warrant that led to other charges.

Jaden Blane Rollins was initially taken into custody at 1555 Jeff Davis School Road and charged for possession of a controlled substance.

But Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the search led to two more felony charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, marijuana and pills, plus the seizure of cash and guns.

Lauderdale County seized guns, cash, illegal drugs after serving search warrant
Lauderdale County seized guns, cash, illegal drugs after serving search warrant(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Rollins’ bond was set at $15,000 on the original possession charge and $50,000 on each of the two trafficking counts for a total bond amount of $115,000. Rollins is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

Calhoun said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. Agents with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and ATF are assisting.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Conehatta Dollar General Fire
Conehatta Dollar General catches fire
This crash remains under investigation by MHP
Man identified after fatal crash on US-84 in Jones Co.
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

Latest News

Meridian Fire Department receives donations.
Meridian Fire Department receives donations
Meridian City Council approves bid for police camera purchase.
Meridian City Council approves bid for police camera purchase
The Carter Foundation was awarded a $1,000 grant by 1st Mississippi Federal Credit Union.
The Carter Foundation receives grant from 1st Mississippi FCU
Coroner: Man suffers cardiac arrest, dies while in police custody in Mississippi
Coroner: Man suffers cardiac arrest, dies while in police custody in Mississippi