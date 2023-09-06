Saints rookie QB Jake Haener suspended for violating substance policy

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (14) reacts after throwing an interception into the...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (14) reacts after throwing an interception into the end zone in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Haener will be eligible to return to the active roster on Mon., Oct. 16.

The Saints also list Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, and Taysom Hill as quarterbacks on the team’s official depth chart.

The Saints play the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Thurs., Oct. 19.

During three preseason games, Haener threw for 395 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

