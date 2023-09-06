Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Kemper County Wildcats Football

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Kemper County Wildcats.

The Wildcats welcomed Noxapater to Scooba last week and collected a very nice win - beating Noxapater 45-6.

It was head coach, Darius Miles, first win as coach of the Wildcats.

Congratulations to the Kemper County Wildcats on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

