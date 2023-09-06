Tunica Co. officials identify body found in Mississippi River as Memphian’s

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in the Mississippi River in late August.

The man has been identified as 50-year-old Mario Stewart of Memphis.

Deputies say the cause and manner of Stewart’s death are still under investigation.

Action News 5 is pending more information from Memphis police.

