Who can vote on Lauderdale County school bond issue?

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is seeking approval of a bond issue in a public referendum Oct. 3. The measure asks voters to decide on whether to approve funding that includes a centralized Career and Technical Education Center. The language that will appear on the ballot is shown below.

Registered voters who live in the school district may vote ‘for the bond issue’ or ‘against the bond issue’. Voters inside the City of Meridian are NOT eligible to vote in this county school bond election. Most voters outside the city limits ARE ELIGIBLE but there are a few county residents who live in the Meridian Separate School District and can’t participate in this election.

Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson shared how you can check to see if you’re not sure whether you’re eligible to vote in this election. Your voter card will tell you. Look in the lower right-hand corner.

Lauderdale County School District also shared a precinct list that you may check. The Oct. 3 vote will be held at only four locations. The table below lists the usual county precincts and the ones that correspond for this special election.

