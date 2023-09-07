Absentee ballots now available for school bond election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Absentee ballots are available now for voters for the October 3 special school bond election.

Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson asks voters to please check their calendars to make sure they will be in town and not have a conflict.

The Circuit Clerk’s office will be open Saturday, September 23rd and 30th, from 8 a.m. until noon to accommodate those unable to cast their absentee vote during the regular office hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information on the Lauderdale County school bond issue, you can visit the story here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.