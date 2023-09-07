Barrett pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Charquez Mercer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man will be behind bars for a long time after pleading guilty to second-degree murder last week.

Kenneth Barrett, 24, entered the plea Aug. 30 in the October 2020 shooting death of Charquez Mercer, 25.

Barrett received 40 years in prison, 23 years to serve and 17 years suspended, with credit for any time already served. He’ll face 5 years of probation after he’s released.

Barrett was also assessed fines and ordered to pay $16,973.50 in restitution.

