Care Lodge reminds public of resources available to domestic violence victims

WTOK News 11 highlights Care Lodge for their work in the community.
By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local non-profit wants to remind the public of its resources for anyone who is in a domestic violence situation.

Care Lodge in Meridian said one in every four women and one in nine men will experience domestic violence.

The organization’s new Community Coordinator, Rachelle Williams, said the non-profit helps both women and men.

“I grew up watching somebody that I love go through a domestic violence situation and I saw the amount of strength and courage and trust in her support system to be able to leave that and it took a long time, and it took a lot of strength. But just knowing what resources are out there and knowing that people are available and want to help. Can help push you in that direction and take that leap to step out and get the help that you need,” said Williams.

Care Lodge offers assistance with protection orders, victim advocacy, case management, and support sessions.

The lodge also has a 24/7 emergency shelter for people who are fleeing a domestic violence situation and a 24/7 crisis hotline, 601-693-4673.

