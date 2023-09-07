City of Meridian Arrest Report September 6, 2023
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHERRY C QUINCE
|1989
|301 63RD PL APT C38 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|TIMOTHY A MILES JR
|1993
|114 AUTUMN TRL WAXAHACHIE, TX
|SHOPLIFTING
|LATASHA R COMBS
|1983
|816 30TH AVE APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:29 PM on September 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:01 PM on September 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 30thAvenue. One business was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.