City of Meridian Arrest Report September 6, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHERRY C QUINCE1989301 63RD PL APT C38 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TIMOTHY A MILES JR1993114 AUTUMN TRL WAXAHACHIE, TXSHOPLIFTING
LATASHA R COMBS1983816 30TH AVE APT 1 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:29 PM on September 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:01 PM on September 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 30thAvenue. One business was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

