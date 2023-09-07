City of Meridian Arrest Report September 7, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:35 AM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:56 AM on September 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 3:25 PM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:32 PM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:12 PM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.