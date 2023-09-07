City of Meridian Arrest Report September 7, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
EDDIE J BROWN JR19871047 COUNTY ROAD 83 NEW ALBANY, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LAZARO D CARAVEO198456015 WEST GATE HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANGELA HILL-GIBBS1974HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
MARKERIUS D HARRISON20042753 HWY 513 QUITMAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JAMIE PEARSON19807046 COUNTY ROAD 670 QUITMAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
JORDAN HILL20025115 KINGS OASIS WAY MEMPHIS, TNDUI OTHER
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:35 AM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:56 AM on September 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:25 PM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:32 PM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:12 PM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was ejected in a wreck on Highway 15 late Wednesday afternoon.
One ejected in 2-vehicle crash in Neshoba County
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
City officials said the latest leak was discovered Wednesday morning on Highway 11.
UPDATE: Water problems in York
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Inmate killed overnight at Parchman
Inmate killed overnight at Parchman
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 6, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 7, 2023
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 6, 2023