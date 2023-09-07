City of Meridian Arrest Report September 7, 2023
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|EDDIE J BROWN JR
|1987
|1047 COUNTY ROAD 83 NEW ALBANY, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|LAZARO D CARAVEO
|1984
|56015 WEST GATE HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ANGELA HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|MARKERIUS D HARRISON
|2004
|2753 HWY 513 QUITMAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|JAMIE PEARSON
|1980
|7046 COUNTY ROAD 670 QUITMAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|JORDAN HILL
|2002
|5115 KINGS OASIS WAY MEMPHIS, TN
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:35 AM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:56 AM on September 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:25 PM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:32 PM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:12 PM on September 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.