The City of Meridian is cracking down on its sidewalk ordinances

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Community Development Department of Meridian worked with the Meridian City Council to create new amendments to the ordinance pertaining to sidewalk cleanliness in downtown Meridian.

With these new amendments, Meridian hopes business owners will understand what their responsibility should be.

“The property owner is responsible for the grassy area all the way to the paved street as well as keeping the sidewalk clear of debris or grass. If that’s the case for, even though it is within the right of way of the city, the responsibility still does fall on the property owner,” said Community Development Director, Craig Hitt.

The first citation is 100 dollars, the second is 250 dollars and the third is 500 dollars. The city is also changing the way it hands out citations.

“We also asked the council and got approved for the possibility of our code enforcement officers who work under community development, to be able to write a citation to a property owner,” said Hitt.

While many business owners might think this should be the cities job, one local business is all for the city wanting to make down town a better place.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think it’s our responsibility to keep it up. I mean, it’s what we portray, and it’s not a big deal. Most of us don’t have that much space to keep up with, so I’m glad to do it, and I think it’s not a bad idea at all,” said Liberty Shop Co-Owner, Robbie Hales.

Change is always happening, and the city of Meridian is taking every opportunity it has to make your experience in downtown better.

“We move forward. We’re going to constantly make changes to make a better Meridian. And once it had been brought to our attention that we could make changes, we decided to. Say yes. Let’s make those changes, and if, if it’s implemented correctly, then it’s just going to be a beautiful Meridian,” said City Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey.

If a property owner wants to challenge a citation, they can by taking it to municipal court.

