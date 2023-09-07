Dolly Parton Concerts Raise over $1 Million for Marty Stuart’s Congress Project

An Evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music Allstars will be held Mar. 21 at...
An Evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music Allstars will be held Mar. 21 at The Westin Hotel in Jackson.(Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

The recent Dolly Parton concerts at the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia proved to be a big economic boom for the area.

The two shows by the country music superstar drew thousands into Philadelphia and pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy.

Buck Alman, with the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music, says the event raised over a million dollars alone to continue Marty’s mission for the next two phases of his museum.

“It goes a long way and there’s a lot to spread around, “said Alman. “We’ve got a lot that we’re trying to do which is part of the vision. We’re not just putting on concerts and events to make money in that aspect. We’re trying to be responsible and be good stewards and do as much good as we can for the community and people of Philadelphia, Neshoba County, Mississippi and the Southeast.”

Phase two of Marty Stuart’s project will be a center dedicated to the preservation of traditional country music and phase three is an education center.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

