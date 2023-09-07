Governor orders flags lowered Saturday in memory of retired law enforcement officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed an executive order for flags to be lowered Saturday in memory of Mike Griffin.

The retired state trooper and sworn law enforcement officer with the Department of Public Safety was killed Monday after he stopped to check on someone injured in a 2-car crash. That driver’s car rolled on top of Griffin, taking his life.

Griffin retired in 2021 from the Mississippi Highway Patrol as an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. He continued his service with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, working as a liaison with law enforcement agencies and other governmental departments across Mississippi.

Earlier this week I lost a friend and Mississippi lost a great law enforcement officer in the line of duty - Mike Griffin.



I’ve signed an executive order proclaiming a day of mourning and lowering flags to half-staff this Saturday in his memory. pic.twitter.com/OgYuSMk5Up — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 7, 2023

