Governor orders flags lowered Saturday in memory of retired law enforcement officer

Retired state trooper and sworn law enforcement officer Mike Griffin died Labor Day while...
Retired state trooper and sworn law enforcement officer Mike Griffin died Labor Day while assisting someone involved in a wreck.(Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed an executive order for flags to be lowered Saturday in memory of Mike Griffin.

The retired state trooper and sworn law enforcement officer with the Department of Public Safety was killed Monday after he stopped to check on someone injured in a 2-car crash. That driver’s car rolled on top of Griffin, taking his life.

Griffin retired in 2021 from the Mississippi Highway Patrol as an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. He continued his service with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, working as a liaison with law enforcement agencies and other governmental departments across Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was ejected in a wreck on Highway 15 late Wednesday afternoon.
One ejected in 2-vehicle crash in Neshoba County
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
City officials said the latest leak was discovered Wednesday morning on Highway 11.
UPDATE: Water problems in York
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Tropical Storm Margot has formed off the coast of Africa and is the 13th named storm of the...
Tropical Storm Margot has formed in the Atlantic
WTOK News 11 highlights Care Lodge for their work in the community.
Care Lodge reminds public of resources available to domestic violence victims
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s department employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
The recent Dolly Parton concerts help raised over a million dollars for the next two phases of...
Dolly Parton concerts raise over $1 million for Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music