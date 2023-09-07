Hot temps continue for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Friday Eve! It’ll be another nice, but fairly hot day. Feels-like temperatures could reach over 100 degrees with highs still trending in the upper 90s. Be sure to practice heat safety tips. A pleasant cool down is on the way by Friday.

A cold front is moving through Thursday, not bringing much rainfall, but is expected to stall over our area for a brief period bringing a small chance of rain to the area. We are cooler, dryer, and less humid behind the front. Rain is clearing up over the next several days.

Update on the Tropics:

We now have the 4th hurricane of the season , Lee is moving WNW at 13 mph and is expected to be a major hurricane by Friday morning. No impacts are expected to the U.S. from Hurricane Lee or the two Disturbances that Storm Team 11 are tracking. Disturbance 1 could become tropical over the next couple of days. The next name up is Margot.

