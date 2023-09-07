Hurricane Lee strengthens into a Major Hurricane.

By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hurricane Lee has winds of 140 mph and a pressure of 953 mb.

Major Hurricane Lee is becoming a monster and has gone under rapid intensification at a level that we haven’t seen since Hurricane Maria in 2017.

This storm just within the past 12 hours has strengthened by 50 mph and still looks to continue to strengthen into a Category 5 storm by Tomorrow. Where this storm is going is still up in the air as the Bermuda High will determine that as it continues to track to the west-northwest.

Models are pretty conclusive about it taking a turn to the north and away from the east coast and Florida but where exactly it turns and how far west it tracks is still up in the air.

We will be keeping a very close eye on this storm as it continues to strengthen.

