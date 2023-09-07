Less humid conditions are headed our way

It'll feel more comfy soon...especially in the mornings
It'll feel more comfy soon...especially in the mornings
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front (or cool front) will gradually cross our area on Thursday. As it’s crossing, isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, the big story is that it’ll leave us with a less humid air mass. Dew point temps will go from near 70 degrees (very humid) Thursday morning to near 60 degrees (rather comfy) by Friday afternoon.

It’ll also get a little cooler behind the front as highs go from the mid-upper 90s Thursday (with heat indices near 100 degrees) to low 90s for highs Friday. The mornings will almost feel fall-like as we start each day with 60s starting Friday AM.

Dry weather dominates Friday and the weekend, so make some outdoor weekend plans. Next week starts dry, but showers return to the forecast by midweek as another cold front approaches the area. That front will be a stronger cold front, and it’ll bring a good dose of cooler air our way with highs staying in the 80s. So, a true “fall” feel is in view.

