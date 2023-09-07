Funeral services for Mrs. Mary D. Pace will begin at 10:00 AM Friday, September 8, 2023 at Arkadelphia Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Lovett officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Kemper County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Pace, 83, of the Blackwater Community, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

Mary was the Secretary of the Commanding Officer at NAS Meridian where she retired after over 20 years. She worked over 30 years in Civil Service of the Navy. She was a devout Christian and member of Arkadelphia Baptist Church. She was active in Music Ministry through the years at Northcrest Baptist Church, Liberty Baptist Church, and Arkadelphia Baptist Church where she loved leading worship and ministering through song. After her retirement, she and her husband, enjoyed over 25 different cruises and enjoyed planning as much as traveling. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and Mimi to her loving family.

Mrs. Mary is survived by her husband of 49 years, Harrell Pace; children, Perry Pace (Kaye), Cynthia Laird, Robin Seale (Tommy), Mike Pace (Teresa), and Stacey Roberts (Charlie); grandchildren, Erica Barnett, Justin Seale( Jamye), Lindsey Rodgers (Jamie), Jarrod Seale (Lisa), Susanna Fieber (Timothy), Grant Pace (Brittany), Lance Pace (Hailey), Ryan Pace (Ivori), Josh Roberts (Miller), Hannah Farve (Zach); 22 great-grandchildren; Sisters-in-law Pat Colwick (John), Val Weathers (Jimmy), and Doris Pace as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Pace is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Nell Dunnavant; siblings, William Perry Dunnavant; and son-in-law, Bill Laird.

Pallbearers will be Justin Seale, Jarrod Seale, Grant Pace, Lance Pace, Ryan Pace, and Josh Roberts with T.L. Hightower and Jerry Fox serving as honorary pallbearers.

The Pace family would like to express special thanks to AccentCare Home Health, Kim’s Sitter Service, and her special caregivers Antoinette Stewart, Jackie Curtis, and Veronica Cole for their exceptional care and compassion.

The Pace family suggests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warriors Foundation, or to Arkadelphia Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Pace family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, September 7, 2023 at from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM prior to funeral rites in the church on Friday.

