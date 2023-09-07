Funeral services for Mathilde “Tile” Turner Howell will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Rev. A. Austin McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mathilde “Tile” Turner Howell of Meridian passed away September 6, 2023 at the age of 98. She was born February 28, 1925 to John and Augusta Turner in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tile was preceded in death by her parents Dr. and Mrs John Turner of Atlanta GA, her brothers Billy and August Turner and her sister Olga Duffey and her husband of 48 years, Dr George Eli Howell. She is survived by her six children Dr. Eli Howell and wife Cindy of Madison, John Howell and wife Lisa of Meridian, Augusta Smith and husband Billy Key of Natchez, William Howell of Mandeville, LA, Lottice Bolton and husband Neal of Atlanta GA, Stephen Howell and wife Ana of Huntersville NC. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Tile grew up in Atlanta, Georgia; after graduating high school from Washington Seminary she attended Newcomb College for Women and graduated. She was a medical photographer and enjoyed photography all of her life.

Tile was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was very active at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on the altar guild, the Junior Auxiliary, Daughter’s of the American Revolution and the garden club. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and learned to and enjoyed snow skiing and was an excellent cook.

Pallbearers will be Key Smith, Turner Smith, John David Howell, Stephen Bolton, Patrick Howell, Alex Bolton, Austin Howell, Hunter Howell and Joseph Mushyakov.

The family would like to thank Betty Grant and her daughter, Triana Parker for the excellent care and love they gave our mother.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul Episcopal Church.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

