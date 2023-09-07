Mr. Rodney Burton

Rodney Burton
Funeral services for Mr. Rodney Burton will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 am at Fifth Street Baptist Church, Meridian with Pastor W. C. Brown officiating.  Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mr. Burton, 51, of Meridian, who died Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg.  A visitation will be Friday, September 8, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home Chapel I and one hour prior to services at the church.

