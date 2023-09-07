Mrs. Annie Florence Ramsey

Annie Florence Ramsey
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Florence Ramsey will be held Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Meridian with Father Augustine Palimattam officiating.  Burial will follow in Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mrs. Ramsey, 94, of Meridian, who died Sunday, September 3, 2023 at her residence.  A visitation will be Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was ejected in a wreck on Highway 15 late Wednesday afternoon.
One ejected in 2-vehicle crash in Neshoba County
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
City officials said the latest leak was discovered Wednesday morning on Highway 11.
UPDATE: Water problems in York
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Mary D. Pace
Mary D. Pace
Mrs. Shirlene F. Clark
Mr. Rodney Burton
Ms. Nancy Wilson