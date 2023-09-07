Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Florence Ramsey will be held Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Meridian with Father Augustine Palimattam officiating. Burial will follow in Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Ramsey, 94, of Meridian, who died Sunday, September 3, 2023 at her residence. A visitation will be Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.