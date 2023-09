A memorial gathering for Mrs. Willie Mae Bracken will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Mrs. Willie Mae Bracken, age 75, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Hospital.

Mae Bracken was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Mae loved to sing and shared her gift of music with many. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband “Wild Bill” Bracken with his towing company.

Mae is survived by her husband Charles “Wild Bill” Bracken, Sr.; her children, Beth Walters (Mack), Nina Burroughs, Joey Burroughs, Dennis Bracken, Donnie Bracken, and Charles Bracken, Jr.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.

Mrs. Bracken was preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Mary D. Bunyard; and her daughter, Deborah Bracken.

