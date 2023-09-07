Graveside services for Ms. Nancy Wilson will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:00 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery, with Rev. Jimmy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Ms. Wilson, 48, of Meridian, who died Friday, September 1, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Hospital. A visitation will be Friday, September 8, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel I.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

