Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - More details are emerging about an officer-involved shooting at a Simpson County gas station that left one suspect dead.

The incident began after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Highway 545.

Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the suspect stole a patrol car and led deputies on a short chase before being pulled over at the Quick Stop gas station on U.S. Highway 49.

Mullins says that’s when the suspect got out of the car carrying a rifle. As he approached the officer, the suspect was shot and killed.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.