Person shot by Simpson Co. deputies stole patrol car, led officers on chase

By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - More details are emerging about an officer-involved shooting at a Simpson County gas station that left one suspect dead.

The incident began after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Highway 545.

Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the suspect stole a patrol car and led deputies on a short chase before being pulled over at the Quick Stop gas station on U.S. Highway 49.

Mullins says that’s when the suspect got out of the car carrying a rifle. As he approached the officer, the suspect was shot and killed.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

