Renovations have started at Frank Cochran Center in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Renovations have started on a Meridian city multi-purpose building.

Demolition on the Frank Cochran Center located in Highland Park continues this week.

Meridian City Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said the process has been going pretty well so far.

He said the project will cost roughly around $3.3 million.

Adams said he is excited to finally see work begin since the building has been closed since 2019 due to a fire.

“We’re going through Davis and Purdy Architects, and they have done a great job at spearheading this whole project in Sullivan Enterprise. This is the one that wanted to be at to start the work and it’s going to be a total makeover outside and inside. Also, you know, the one thing about it is that our Parks and Recreation. Offices will be housed here in this building, so we’ll come out of the old building and you know, we’ll be housed here,” said Adams.

Weather permitting the center is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was ejected in a wreck on Highway 15 late Wednesday afternoon.
One ejected in 2-vehicle crash in Neshoba County
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
City officials said the latest leak was discovered Wednesday morning on Highway 11.
UPDATE: Water problems in York
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Renovations have started at Frank Cochran Center in Meridian
Hurricane Lee has winds of 140 mph and a pressure of 953 mb.
Hurricane Lee strengthens into a Major Hurricane.
Retired state trooper and sworn law enforcement officer Mike Griffin died Labor Day while...
Governor orders flags lowered Saturday in memory of retired law enforcement officer
Tropical Storm Margot has formed off the coast of Africa and is the 13th named storm of the...
Tropical Storm Margot has formed in the Atlantic