Renovations have started at Frank Cochran Center in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Renovations have started on a Meridian city multi-purpose building.

Demolition on the Frank Cochran Center located in Highland Park continues this week.

Meridian City Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said the process has been going pretty well so far.

He said the project will cost roughly around $3.3 million.

Adams said he is excited to finally see work begin since the building has been closed since 2019 due to a fire.

“We’re going through Davis and Purdy Architects, and they have done a great job at spearheading this whole project in Sullivan Enterprise. This is the one that wanted to be at to start the work and it’s going to be a total makeover outside and inside. Also, you know, the one thing about it is that our Parks and Recreation. Offices will be housed here in this building, so we’ll come out of the old building and you know, we’ll be housed here,” said Adams.

Weather permitting the center is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.