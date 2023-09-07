Status: Missing Waynesboro teen update

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Abdul Mohamed’s family pleads for his return as the search for the missing teen continues.

Mohamed was last seen on Aug. 20 on a walk during his lunch break.

Waynesboro police have video of Mohamed earlier in the day getting into a vehicle parked in front of his family’s store.

“We saw video of him getting into the car,” said Mohamed’s 12-year-old cousin Mohsen. “They drift a little bit and just drive.”

Family members say this is not something that Mohamed would normally do.

“He doesn’t have friends here,” said Mohsen. “We don’t have trouble with people.”

In a search that has gone on for more than three weeks, the Waynesboro Police Department has expanded its reach.

“I’ve got several of the state agencies and a couple of the national agencies involved with Abdul Mohamed,” said Lt. Don Hopkins, lead investigator at WPD.

The department also place Mohamed on the National Missing and Exploited Children’s registry, but so far, there has not been any luck.

“We’ve made contact locally with everyone that may know where he could have gone to, but we’ve had no success in getting any idea of where he’s at,” said Hopkins.

If you have any information, contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (601) 735-3192.

