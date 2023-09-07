Temperatures stay warm and Lee gains strength.

A frontal boundary has pushed through that will bring a bit of cooler temperatures but not much rain to our area and by the weekend we will see temperatures staying in the upper 80s and low 90s.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, am I dreaming or is it starting to feel a bit like fall?!

Feel like temperatures are hot with all of east Mississippi and western Alabama sitting in the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine. Actual temperatures will also continue to stay in the low 90s and upper 80s throughout Sunday.

A frontal boundary has pushed through that will bring a bit of cooler temperatures but not much rain to our area and by the weekend we will see temperatures staying in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Good weather all around Mississippi for college game day!

Tracking the Tropics:

Things are heating up rather quickly as Hurricane Lee looks to become a Major Hurricane in the coming hours as it has continued to go under rapid intensification and looks to continue to gain strength. Models are showing us that the Bermuda High is weakening, and it looks to stay away from the East Coast.

Things can change very quickly with the Tropics so we will be keeping a very close eye on Lee as they continue to grow in strength.

Tropical Depression Fourteen is expected to become the next named storm by tomorrow.

