Those involved in buying house from son who forced parents to move tell their side of story

FRESNO, Cal. (KMPH) - A family feud over a home in California is making headlines. It involves a couple who said they were forced out of their home by their adult son.

But those involved in the dispute are coming to the son’s defense.

They said they’ve been getting death threats and harassment, and they want to get their side of the story out.

The elderly couple said they made monthly payments on it for nearly 20 years, but the house was under the son’s name.

An elderly couple was kicked out of the Fresno home they made payments on for more than 20 years after their son transferred ownership. (SOURCE: KMPH)

Many criticized the son’s actions and of those others involved in this family feud. That’s when three of them decided to come forward and tell their side of the story.

They are also all involved in real estate and said they are friends of the son named Jesus.

“What they’re accusing of is fraud, and we will have that time with those that have put our name out there. You know, and we have the best representation in town, so we’re prepared to do whatever we have to do to defend our name. And that’s how I truly feel,” said Francisco Alvarez.

He and his wife Laura Santos-Alvarez said there is more to the story behind why Santos-Alvarez purchased the home from Jesus.

“He finally came to me and said in April, the end of March, and he said, you know, ‘Honey, I, my house is in ... I might lose the house. It’s going through foreclosure. I haven’t made the payments because I haven’t been working.’” Santos-Alvarez said. “And I was like, ‘Wow.’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, talk to your parents, you guys. You know, let them know that you’re going to sell it, and that you need to start looking for another house. You know, explain to them.’”

She said, “And he goes, ‘They just are not cooperating with me. I’ve tried and tried.’ And I was like, ‘Wow.’ He goes, ‘I’m going to just have to sell it.’ And he goes, ‘Can you buy it for me?’ He knows how our business runs, and I said, ‘Well, let me see if I’m able to, you know,’ so I I told them I was able to do it.”

Santos-Alvarez said she wanted to clear it up that she was not given the house for free.

“So we did an owner-to-owner transaction,” she said. “Everyone’s thinking that he signed the house over to me. No, he didn’t. There was money involved, and I paid U.S. currency for it. I paid money. It was not free.”

All three also say they noticed Jesus was on the verge of a mental breakdown. They also say that he is dealing with a health illness, and his friend Maggie Jimenez has been the caretaker.

“Jesus’ dream and goal was to pay off the house and gifted it to his mother like he’s done to his cars, his trucks, his furniture,” Jimenez said. “He gives it all to them. As soon as he pays it off, he gives it to them. And I think that was the ultimate goal. But because of the circumstances, it didn’t allow that to happen.”

“If there’s anything we could do to help the parents to look for a home, I’m willing to help them. You know? I just, it’s very sad that it led to all this,” Santos-Alvarez said.

Those three acquaintances of the son say his medical and mental health conditions have improved.

