Tropical Depression 14 formed Thursday morning

Soon to be Margot
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue through peak hurricane season there is another tropical depression that has formed in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression 14 is moving west-northwest at 17 mph. TD 14 could soon be named Margot. The system is expected to reach hurricane status by next week. Some weakening of the storm could occur once it tracks further north. No impacts are expected to the U.S. The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

