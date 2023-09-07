Tropical Storm Margot has formed in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tropical Storm Margot has formed off the coast of Africa and is the 13th named storm of the season.

This storm currently has winds of 40 mph and a pressure of 1004 mb as it looks to move on out to sea. This storm poses no threat to any land as of right now, but it does look to grow into Hurricane strength by Sunday.

Make sure you keep a very close eye on the Tropics as Margot isn’t the only storm in the Atlantic. Hurricane Lee is continuing to grow in strength as we will be keeping a very close eye on everything going on in the Atlantic.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.