Allie Cats unveil big check

Carruth family stand with donor at Allie Cats check presentation
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Allie Cat Run and Festival back in March was a big success and the check presented today stands as proof.

A 101, 607 dollar check was presented, made up of all the money raised from the festival in March was presented for all to see.

Many donors and others gathered for the event as they honored everyone who came together to make this possible.

“We do the Allie Cat Running Festival every year to raise money to not only give to mora but to give to other nonprofits that right in and to mcc nursing program. It’s humbling I mean we’re truly blessed that Allie hasn’t, her name hasn’t gone away but we’re truly blessed that in her name the importance of organ tissue and eye donation has reached so many people.” said Allie’s mom.

The Allie Cats event has been going strong for six years straight and thanks to all the love and support shown by the community, they show no signs of stopping now.

