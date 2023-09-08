Amtrak to begin service on Coast in 2024

Amtrak announced at the Southern Rail Commission’s quarterly meeting Friday service on the...
Amtrak announced at the Southern Rail Commission’s quarterly meeting Friday service on the Mississippi Gulf Coast would begin in 2024.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Amtrak announced at the Southern Rail Commission’s meeting Friday service on the Mississippi Gulf Coast would begin in 2024.

At the quarterly meeting in Point Clear, Alabama Friday morning, Amtrak updated the SRC on the project’s status.

Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross confirms to WLOX the project is in its last stage of implementation. Knox says the project could wrap up after about six months of rail work, meaning we could see service begin as early as spring 2024.

Work is still underway in Mobile, including finishing the rail line and platforms in the city.

An exact start date for the passenger service has not been released. We will keep you updated both online and on air with any new information.

The Southern Rail Commission preparing for a meeting tomorrow ahead of Amtrak’s return to the coast.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was ejected in a wreck on Highway 15 late Wednesday afternoon.
One ejected in 2-vehicle crash in Neshoba County
Conehatta Dollar General Fire
Conehatta Dollar General catches fire
Multiple law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants early Thursday in Lauderdale...
Law enforcement arrests two, seizes drugs, cash, guns
Kenneth Barrett, 24, entered the plea Aug. 30, 2023, in the October 2020 shooting death of...
Barrett pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Charquez Mercer
Parcel 1 in Meridian has plans to de-annex from the city
Parcel 1 in Meridian has plans to de-annex from the city

Latest News

Mississippi State Penitentiary - Parchman
Inmate’s death at Parchman prison ruled ‘gang-related’
Man found dead in Miss. River was suspect in Memphis woman’s death
Wesley House Community Center reminds public of resources available.
Wesley House Community Center reminds public of resources
City of Meridian continues to work to improve streets.
City of Meridian continues to work to improve streets
First Responders treated to cookout
First Responders Treated to Cookout