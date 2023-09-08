City of Meridian continues to work to improve streets.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian continues to work to improve infrastructure.

City road crews were out on Friday morning working on 32nd Street in Meridian.

Public Works Director David Hodge said they were milling the street and they expect to start paving next week.

He said a pavement condition index was performed on the streets in Meridian a few years ago to assess the condition of the streets.

There’s cracks. There’s a lot of different failures that the road, we’re trying to maintain. The road put pavement on it before it becomes, you know, severe or very serious. But we’re hoping in the next two weeks or soon thereafter, we’ll get to Royal Oaks. OK, that’s a neighborhood off of Newell Rd. That’s what the mayor wants to do next,” said Hodge.

Hodge said the total cost for paving materials for the five streets between 40th Street and Highland Avenue is estimated at $90,000 dollars.

He also said he hopes to be able to get another paving bond approved by the city council to continue improving streets within the city.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.