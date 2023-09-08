Fabulous weather over the next several days

Fabulous Friday weather
Fabulous Friday weather(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Football season is in full swing and the weather is finally cooperating this Friday! A cold front came through yesterday and left behind cooler, dryer and less humid weather conditions. Over the next several days be sure to get outside and enjoy rain free and mostly sunny skies. highs are in the low 90 with overnight low in the mid 60s.

Update on the Tropics:

Lee is now a major category 5 hurricane as it rapidly intensified Thursday. Lee is the first Cat. 5 hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It is not impacting land as of now, but hurricane watches and warning could go into effect over Puerto Rico, Bermuda, and Turks and Caicos this weekend and into next week.

Tropical Storm Margot could reach hurricane status this weekend, but is expected to dissipate once the storm turns to the north. The Atlantic Basin in quiet for now in terms of disturbances.

