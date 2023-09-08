First Responders treated to cookout

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Area first responders were treated to a cookout Friday for all the hard work they put in.

Webb & Stephens Funeral Home hosted frontline responders, emergency personnel along with City of Meridian Public Works employees.

This is the seventh year that Webb & Stephens has hosted the event and they say it’s because many of these workers selflessly serve our community.

“We get to see an example of what these folks have to experience anytime someone has an emergency or someone has passed away,” said Joe Tew of Webb & Stephens.

“Typically, we’re not the first on the scene, but we’re the second or third on the scene so I know what these folks experience. Sometimes it can be very tragic and we just try to give back a little back to them and let them know how much we appreciate what they do for us.”

The workers that dropped by were treated to a lunch of hamburgers, sausage dogs, french fries and a chocolate chip cookie.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.