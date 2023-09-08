Law enforcement arrests two, seizes drugs, cash, guns

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants early Thursday in Lauderdale County, making two arrests and seizing drugs, cash and guns.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Attorney General’s Office and Meridian Police Special Ops Unit served search warrants at 6 a.m. at a residence in the 4200 block of 5th Place and in the 2000 block of 21st Street.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the search resulted in the discovery of 6 pounds of cocaine and over 5 pounds of marijuana, and the seizure of 3 vehicles, 5 firearms and over $84,000 in cash.

Afrika Roshawn Seals has been charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of conspiracy. Seals‘ bond totaled $700,000 and he has made bond.

Keamber McCoy was charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance. McCoy’s total bond was set at $300,000 and she was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility. These cases will be presented to the next available Lauderdale County grand jury.

