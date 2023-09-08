Meridian Music Grant

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northwest Middle School and Magnolia Middle School were the recipients of the save the music grant.

This grant gave the two schools a total of 144 thousand dollars for new brand equipment and other things that will inspire new passions and help students thrive.

“Anytime Northwest can get anything brand new dealing with this band program, we greatly appreciate it.

So, with saving the music foundation, our numbers were at first like 100 to 130. This year we grew those numbers to 200.”, said the band director of Northwest Middle School Orlando Armstrong.

Magnolia Middle School’s band director, Randy Wayne, was equally excited saying, “And I was excited. Actually, we don’t have that many instruments over at Magnolia Middle School for the number of students that we have. There is a decent amount to where we need more instruments. So with that being said, this grant is really going to help us out a whole lot.”

Antonio Altman, director of bands for Meridian High School and MPSD district arts coordinator, said he wants to make sure that students know that the community is supporting them.

