Parcel 1 in Meridian has plans to de-annex from the city

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Since the annexation of parcel 1 in 2008, the residents in that area of Meridian have paid over ten and a half million dollars in city taxes alone.

That’s nearly 1,000 dollars a year for those residents.

Since they are paying so much in taxes, people believe they aren’t receiving any city services and are beginning to feel angry with Meridian –

“So just a lot of things the city has promised. We have a lot of folks that are dissatisfied because of one of the major promises the city said would be zoning and building codes and stuff, and we’ve had a lot of problems with flooding and property being put into commercial use that’s in residential areas and things like that. So there’s not really been the enforcement of those things that you’re supposed to get with the benefits of being a city. So it’s kind of like if you’re in the city and you’re not getting any of the benefits of being in the city, then why are you paying city taxes? That’s really what it comes down to,” North Lauderdale Water Association President, Ike Kiefer.

Since these citizens feel they are not being treated fairly, they are taking the next step hoping to part ways with Meridian as a whole.

“The potential ultimate goal is de-annexation, but it’s also a process where there’ll be negotiation along the way. You know, perhaps we’ll find, you know, something short of that where we do get some support from the city that’s been lacking over the last 15 years,” said Kiefer.

The North Lauderdale Water Association is facilitating the grassroots effort.

If you live in Ward 1, section C of Meridian, you can sign a petition on the North Lauderdale Water Association’s website.

