Registration for Farmtastic is coming to a close

Farmtastic sign
Farmtastic sign(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Lauderdale County is bringing a hands-on education experience to its local students.

Farmtastic is a multi-day event where schools can send classes out to the Lauderdale County Ag center and allow first, second, and third grade students to learn about anything from local farm life to several different types of crops.

The extension service is inviting any teacher who would like to bring their class out.

The event is being held September 19th through the 21st.

“I think it’s important that kids know where their food comes from and just know, you know, about agriculture as a whole. We have several different stations. One of them is a barnyard where they talk about animals and things. There is one about crops, and you know, forestry, there’s several different stations,” said Extension Agent, Meribeth Boland.

Registration for Farmtastic ends on September 11.

If you would like to attend Farmtastic with your family, the extension service’s office is hosting a public night on September 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To register, call 601-482-9764.

