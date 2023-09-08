Webster makes history in coaching debut

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the beginning of a new era at East Central Community College, as Thursday night marked the beginning of Johnathan Webster’s head coaching career.

Webster was announced as the Warriors’ new Head Football Coach in November 2022, and on Thursday night, he and his first team took the field against The Coahoma Community College Tigers.

Coach Webster and the Warriors made quite the Statement in their first game.

The Warriors’ offense exploded for 62 points, and it was the first time since 1938 that ECCC has scored 60 or more points in a football game.

East Central’s quarterback Landon Sims was 7-8 for 184 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ defense was just as explosive, as they forced five turnovers (4 interceptions and 1 fumble).

East Central’s defense held the Tigers scoreless until 07:15 left to go in the Fourth Quarter when Jaryn Kelly had a 1-yard rushing touchdown, that put the Tigers on the board.

East Central moves to 1-0 on the year, matching last year’s win total, when the Warriors finished the season 1-8.

East Central now shifts their focus to Holmes, as they’ll travel to Goodman, for a matchup with the Bulldogs.

