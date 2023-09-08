Wesley House Community Center reminds public of resources

Wesley House Community Center reminds public of resources available.
Wesley House Community Center reminds public of resources available.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local non-profit in the Queen City wants to remind the public of helpful resources available to those in need.

The Wesley House Community Center offers a variety of services ranging from educational to dealing with sexual assault.

Executive Director David Schultz shares other assistance available through the agency.

“Well, in our Christian relief, providing food, clothing, bill pay assistance is something that we do. Of course, our educational services, we have a preschool with two 3–4-year-olds. We work with Meridian Community College with the GED program, so we have adult education as well. We also serve as a child advocacy center and a sexual assault crisis center, so we’ve got therapists. We do the forensic interviews and information with that,” said Schultz.

The Wesley House encourages the community to donate canned foods and reminds the public that volunteer opportunities are always available.

If you would like more information on assistance or to volunteer, you are urged to contact the Wesley House at 601-485-4736.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was ejected in a wreck on Highway 15 late Wednesday afternoon.
One ejected in 2-vehicle crash in Neshoba County
Conehatta Dollar General Fire
Conehatta Dollar General catches fire
Multiple law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants early Thursday in Lauderdale...
Law enforcement arrests two, seizes drugs, cash, guns
Kenneth Barrett, 24, entered the plea Aug. 30, 2023, in the October 2020 shooting death of...
Barrett pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Charquez Mercer
Parcel 1 in Meridian has plans to de-annex from the city
Parcel 1 in Meridian has plans to de-annex from the city

Latest News

Man found dead in Miss. River was suspect in Memphis woman’s death
City of Meridian continues to work to improve streets.
City of Meridian continues to work to improve streets
First Responders treated to cookout
First Responders Treated to Cookout
Even without making landfall, this storm will bring some very dangerous surf conditions along...
Beautiful weather at home as Hurricane Lee churns