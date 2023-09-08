Wesley House Community Center reminds public of resources

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local non-profit in the Queen City wants to remind the public of helpful resources available to those in need.

The Wesley House Community Center offers a variety of services ranging from educational to dealing with sexual assault.

Executive Director David Schultz shares other assistance available through the agency.

“Well, in our Christian relief, providing food, clothing, bill pay assistance is something that we do. Of course, our educational services, we have a preschool with two 3–4-year-olds. We work with Meridian Community College with the GED program, so we have adult education as well. We also serve as a child advocacy center and a sexual assault crisis center, so we’ve got therapists. We do the forensic interviews and information with that,” said Schultz.

The Wesley House encourages the community to donate canned foods and reminds the public that volunteer opportunities are always available.

If you would like more information on assistance or to volunteer, you are urged to contact the Wesley House at 601-485-4736.

