Beautiful weather at home as Hurricane Lee aims north

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you have plans to go out and enjoy some football tonight because the weather is definitely going to cooperate.

Temperatures throughout the rest of the day look very nice and much drier conditions will give way to a night with lows in the 60s and low humidity. You can thank that frontal boundary that pushed through a couple of days ago for this weather.

Now with that low humidity, we do have an increasing threat of wildfires so please heed local burn bans and practice fire safety.

Tomorrow will continue this trend of beautiful weather as we will see our highs continue to stay in the upper 80s and low 90s across our area.

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane Lee is going strong as a very strong Category 3 storm after becoming a Category 5 two nights ago. It is weaker right now because it is moving into a higher shear environment while also going through an eyewall replacement cycle. This eyewall replacement will weaken the storm a bit but make it a lot bigger in terms of actual structure.

The track has it heading West-Northwest at 12 mph, but models are still showing it taking a turn to the north sometime next week. Models, however, aren’t conclusive on when it will turn, and we could see the storm track more west before making that turn North.

Even without making landfall, this storm will bring some very dangerous surf conditions along with rip currents along the East Coast by Sunday.

Either way, we all need to be watching Lee very closely.

Tropical Storm Margot is still off the coast of Africa and is expected to become a Hurricane by Sunday evening. This storm will pose no threat to the continental United States.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.