Football Friday Tailgate: Northeast Lauderdale beats Southeast Lauderdale

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers welcomed their Cross-County Rivals, the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans, to Tiger Stadium on Friday night.

Defense was the story of the first half, as only six points were scored by either team during the first half.

Willie Hill, Running Back for the Trojans, had a nice touchdown run in the first quarter, which put the Trojans up 6-0 with 9 minutes left in the first.

Northeast would miss the extra point, so the score would remain, 6-0.

Southeast Lauderdale’s Quarterback, Jalun Ivy, got rolled up on in the first half and was down for some time.

He eventually was carted off the field, but he seemed to be in high spirits as they were leaving, as he was waving to the crowd with a smile on his face.

Northeast wins this Cross-County battle 20-6.

