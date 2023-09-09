MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Full Moon on the 5th took place on 5th street in the heart of Downtown Meridian.

The full moon was the backdrop for 80′s night in Downtown Meridian.

Members of the community came out dressed up in their best 80′s attire bringing back the best music from the time.

The ACES organization put on this event showing off and promoting art of all types.

“This is Full Moon on 5th and we are having 80′s night on 5th street we’re having a great a time. The ACES supports artists and economic opportunities for artists. We got a pop-up art gallery behind me you’ll see some live artist that are painting. And that’s what we’re all about. The visual arts, the performing arts, the culinary arts, and just celebrating that in Meridian. And it’s just a fun night in downtown Meridian.” said committee chair for Full Moon on 5th, Julia Norman.

Full Moon on Fifth will return in October, on the first Friday of the month.

